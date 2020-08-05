Mildred Odell Thomas Wheeler died in Olton on July 29, 2020. Graveside services were held August 1, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Plainview with her grandson, Rev. Richard Wheeler officiating. Burial arrangements were under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Mildred was born on February 6, 1926 in Kress, Texas to Zerah Thomas and Janie Boney Thomas. She married Marvin Odell Wheeler in 1942. Together they raised eight children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Louise and Mavis; her husband, Marvin; a daughter Kala Seals; a grandson Matthew Sweatt and a niece Janice Forrest.
She is survived by three sons, Roy Wheeler and wife Elaine, Eddie Wheeler and wife Patsy, Orvel Wheeler and wife Jan; four daughters, Dee Ann Couch and husband James, Jolene Coffee and husband Buddy, Linette Ingram and husband Scott and Shelly Wheeler; twelve grandchildren; twenty one great grandchildren; one great- great grandchild and one niece, Bonnie Smith.
