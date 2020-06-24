Monica Jeanette Cordero
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Monica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monica Jeanette Cordero, 27, of Plainview passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Rev. Bill Anton officiating. Burial will follow in Plainview Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A rosary will be held 6:00 P.M. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel.
Monica was born on July 8, 1992 in Lockney, Texas to Juana Cordero.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Maria Cordero.
Those left to cherish her memory is her mother; four daughters, Serenity Calvillo, Izel Calvillo, Zariah Calvillo, Malaysia Calvillo; two brothers, David Juarez, Daniel Juarez; one sister, Alitash Mendoza; her grandfather, Filiberto Cordero.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved