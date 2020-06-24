Monica Jeanette Cordero, 27, of Plainview passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Rev. Bill Anton officiating. Burial will follow in Plainview Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A rosary will be held 6:00 P.M. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel.
Monica was born on July 8, 1992 in Lockney, Texas to Juana Cordero.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Maria Cordero.
Those left to cherish her memory is her mother; four daughters, Serenity Calvillo, Izel Calvillo, Zariah Calvillo, Malaysia Calvillo; two brothers, David Juarez, Daniel Juarez; one sister, Alitash Mendoza; her grandfather, Filiberto Cordero.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
A rosary will be held 6:00 P.M. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel.
Monica was born on July 8, 1992 in Lockney, Texas to Juana Cordero.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Maria Cordero.
Those left to cherish her memory is her mother; four daughters, Serenity Calvillo, Izel Calvillo, Zariah Calvillo, Malaysia Calvillo; two brothers, David Juarez, Daniel Juarez; one sister, Alitash Mendoza; her grandfather, Filiberto Cordero.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.