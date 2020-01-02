Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monroe Jennings Jr.. View Sign Service Information Bartley Funeral Home - Plainview 1200 S. Interstate 27 Service Road Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-293-2225 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bartley Funeral Home Funeral service 2:00 PM First Assembly of God Plainview , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Monroe Jennings Jr., 75, of Plainview, passed from this life on December 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at First Assembly of God in Plainview on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Plainview Cemetery under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home.

Monroe was born to Monroe Jennings Sr. and Bernice Willis Jennings on September 1, 1944 in Vernon, Texas. Mr. Monroe was a graduate of Tulia High School and received a degree from the Texas State Technical College.

Anyone who came across Monroe felt like they knew him. He was a friendly man who never met a stranger. Mr. Jennings was constantly helping others in many different ways and he always would lend his ear. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, cooking, and barbequing. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife; Shirley Jennings Thompson of Plainview, children; Sonya Jennings of Plainview, Monroe "Skeeter: Jennings III of Grand Prairie, Texas, Marcus Dunn of Plainview, and a stepson; Matthew Thompson of Plainview, sisters; Gloris Jennings of Tulia, Texas, Ethel Whitley and husband, "C", of Midland, Texas, brothers; Ford Jennings and wife, Barbara, of Arizona, Roger Jennings of California, and Floyd Monroe and wife, Pauline, of Dallas, Texas. Monroe was also blessed with 17 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Monroe is preceded in death by his parents; Monroe Jennings Sr. and Bernice Willis Jennings and brother; Charles "PeeWee" Jennings.

Monroe Jennings Jr., 75, of Plainview, passed from this life on December 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at First Assembly of God in Plainview on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Plainview Cemetery under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home.Monroe was born to Monroe Jennings Sr. and Bernice Willis Jennings on September 1, 1944 in Vernon, Texas. Mr. Monroe was a graduate of Tulia High School and received a degree from the Texas State Technical College.Anyone who came across Monroe felt like they knew him. He was a friendly man who never met a stranger. Mr. Jennings was constantly helping others in many different ways and he always would lend his ear. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, cooking, and barbequing. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife; Shirley Jennings Thompson of Plainview, children; Sonya Jennings of Plainview, Monroe "Skeeter: Jennings III of Grand Prairie, Texas, Marcus Dunn of Plainview, and a stepson; Matthew Thompson of Plainview, sisters; Gloris Jennings of Tulia, Texas, Ethel Whitley and husband, "C", of Midland, Texas, brothers; Ford Jennings and wife, Barbara, of Arizona, Roger Jennings of California, and Floyd Monroe and wife, Pauline, of Dallas, Texas. Monroe was also blessed with 17 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.Monroe is preceded in death by his parents; Monroe Jennings Sr. and Bernice Willis Jennings and brother; Charles "PeeWee" Jennings. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close