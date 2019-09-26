Monte Hudson Howard Smith passed away peacefully in Cedar Park, Texas on September 20, 2019 at the age of 91 years. She was born on February 29, 1928 in Happy, Texas the eldest of 4 children of parents E.C. and Blanche Hudson. She graduated from Springlake-Earth High School and attended Texas Tech. She married her high school sweetheart, Jean D. Howard, as World War II ended. They settled in Abilene, Texas and together had 3 children: Randy, Scott and Jeri. Her husband Jean and son, Scott died tragically in a boating accident when she was 30 years old. Monte relocated closer to her family on the High Plains of Texas in Plainview. She returned to school at Wayland Baptist, got her teaching degree and taught elementary school there for many years. She loved teaching and loved children even more. She met and married Wendell R. Smith there and shared many wonderful years with him and his 4 daughters: Pat, Barbara, Kaye and Nancy and their husbands, children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Smith and daughter Pat Renko, her daughter Jeri Howard Casey, her parents and siblings Jonisue Cearley, Jeri Byrnes and Hal Hudson.
She is survived by her son, Randy Howard, his wife Jan, their children and grandchildren, and her children and grandchildren from daughter Jeri. Also, daughters Barbara (John) Melde, Kaye (Jim) Vaughan and Nancy (Steve) Webb and their extended families and son in law Dick Renko.
She will be sorely missed by many friends and family. Church and family were so very important to Monte. She was proud to be a faithful Methodist all her life. A private burial service for family was held in Abilene. A Gathering for friends and family will be at 11 o' clock in the morning on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Lemons Funeral Home (206 W. 8th). Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home in Plainview.
In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made in her name to the Girl Scouts of Plainview, TX which she was active in and so loved.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019