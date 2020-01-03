Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morris Wayne Riddley. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Morris Wayne Riddley, 67, passed away on Sunday, December 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at United Baptist Church in Plainview, Texas with Michael White officiating. Burial will follow at Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.

Morris Wayne Riddley was born December 9, 1952 to Louise and Odessa Riddley in Lockney, Texas. He married Barbara Roberts on February 24, 1973. And born to this union were three sons. He attended Lockney High School where he was active in basketball and football and was crowned football king. He graduated from Lockney High School in 1971. He started working for J.Q. Long Roofing Company until he started his lengthy career at Cargill where he worked until they closed. During his life, he loved to barbeque, play pool, dominoes and spades. He was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan and Lakers fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Maryland Waller.

Leaved to cherish his memories are his wife Barbara R. Riddley of Plainview; three sons, Tison Roberts and wife Emily, Shawn Roberts and wife Dianna and Royce Roberts, all of Plainview; two sisters Janice Jones, Diana Fox, both of Amarillo; three brothers, Steve Riddley of Plainview, Clint Riddley and Danny Riddley of Amarillo; thirteen grandchildren; one great grandchild; a host of nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

