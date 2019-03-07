Mother Essie Givens peacefully transitioned into her heavenly retirement on Monday March 4, 2019. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 10am at Plainview First Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Plainview Memorial Park under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home.
Essie was birthed into this world 101 years ago. Mother Givens was born on February 23, 1918 to Cleveland and Minnie Parks in Bedias Texas. She proudly served as the first born child to 13 siblings. From an early age Essie anchored her love & dedication to God's kingdom.
On December 12, 1933 Bishop E.N & Essie Givens became one. To this union 6 children were born: Edgar, Charles, Shelby, Catherine, Don, and Sandra.
Essie is proceeded in death by: (husband) Bishop E.N Givens, (children) Edgar, Shelby, Don, Charles, (grandson) Kenneth Tolson, and 11 of her 13 siblings.
Essie touched the lives of so many people. Her presence on earth will be greatly missed.
All memorials and charities can be made to:
Good Samaritan Church
1801 Houston St, Plainview, TX 79072
Bartley Funeral Home - Plainview
1200 S. Interstate 27 Service Road
Plainview, TX 79072
(806) 293-2225
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2019