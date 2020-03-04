Myron "Pat" Painter, 91, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Edmonson, Texas with Brian Barkley, Pastor officiating. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
A visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Kornerstone.
Pat was born on January 6, 1929 to Lewis Crawford and Eva Mae (Milner) Pace in Columbus, Georgia. She grew up in Alabama as a young girl and then moved to Dallas with her family as a teenager. She married D.M. Painter on August 6, 1946 and moved to the farm in Edmonson. She was a homemaker and loved working with children whether it was with C.A.S.A. or G.A.'s in her church. She was a member of R.S.V.P. and a member of First Baptist Church in Edmonson.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Susan Wylen Schwab; a brother, Lewis Crawford "Bill" Pace and a sister, Helen Jones.
Survivors include her son, Tommy Painter of Edmonson; a sister, Ann Buttram of Dallas; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the .
