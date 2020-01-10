Nadine Ruff, 85, of Plainview passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel with Rev. Phillip Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in Plainview Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A visitation will be held 5:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Kornerstone.
Nadine was born on January 26, 1934 in Wheeler, Texas to John Allen and Virgie (Scott) Barton. She grew up in Wheeler and married Bud Ruff on May 25, 1952 in Wheeler, TX. Nadine worked as an LVN at Plainview Hospital for 25 years. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, William Barton and Jerry Barton and a grandson Jonathan Ruff.
She is survived by her husband, Bud Ruff of Plainview, TX; her daughters, Connie Pedigo and husband George of Granbury, TX and Karen McWilliams of Tacoma, WA; her son, Henry Ruff of Plainview, TX; her grandsons, Greg Ruff of Umbarger, TX, Ronnie Ruff and wife Keisha of Quitaque, TX, Allen Ruff of Lubbock, TX, Cade Pedigo and wife Sunny of Burleson, TX, Zachary Pedigo of Gardner, CO.; five great grandchildren.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 10, 2020