Nancy Ellen Webb Winterburn, 77, of Tacoma, Washington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 30, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at her graveside at 11:00 am, Friday, June 12,2020 at Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.

Nancy was born March 4, 1942 in Olney Texas, the youngest of 6 siblings, to Zora and William Webb. Nancy was a loving mother and grandmother who lived a wonderfully full life, filled with travel, theater, music, and sports. Nancy graduated from Plainview High School and moved to Houston shortly after graduation where she would meet her husband Charles Harry Winterburn, Sr. She also began her nearly 40-year career in Civil Service of the U.S. Government in Houston, going to work for NASA at Kennedy Space Center. This career would see her also work for the Air Force, V.A., and multiple agencies of the Dept of Health and Human Services from which she retired in January of 2000 while living in Chicago, Illinois.

Nancy is survived by her son Charles Winterburn, Jr and daughter in law Christy Meaker Winterburn of Tacoma Washington; her 2 grandchildren Charles and Avery; and her sisters Peggy Rankin of Plainview and Glenda Bishop of Medford, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Winterburn, Sr., parents Zora and William, her brothers Lynn Webb and Billy Webb and her sister Jean Ann Cook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store