Nancy Ellen (Webb) Winterburn
1942 - 2019
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Ellen Webb Winterburn, 77, of Tacoma, Washington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 30, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at her graveside at 11:00 am, Friday, June 12,2020 at Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Nancy was born March 4, 1942 in Olney Texas, the youngest of 6 siblings, to Zora and William Webb. Nancy was a loving mother and grandmother who lived a wonderfully full life, filled with travel, theater, music, and sports. Nancy graduated from Plainview High School and moved to Houston shortly after graduation where she would meet her husband Charles Harry Winterburn, Sr. She also began her nearly 40-year career in Civil Service of the U.S. Government in Houston, going to work for NASA at Kennedy Space Center. This career would see her also work for the Air Force, V.A., and multiple agencies of the Dept of Health and Human Services from which she retired in January of 2000 while living in Chicago, Illinois.
Nancy is survived by her son Charles Winterburn, Jr and daughter in law Christy Meaker Winterburn of Tacoma Washington; her 2 grandchildren Charles and Avery; and her sisters Peggy Rankin of Plainview and Glenda Bishop of Medford, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Winterburn, Sr., parents Zora and William, her brothers Lynn Webb and Billy Webb and her sister Jean Ann Cook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved