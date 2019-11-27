Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Naomi Finck. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Tulia 201 W. Broadway Tulia , TX 79088 (806)-995-1701 Send Flowers Obituary

Tulia, Texas-Naomi Finck, 91, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Janelle Blair, officiating. Burial will follow in Happy Cemetery under the direction of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at the funeral home.

Naomi was born on February 19, 1929 in Kaffir Community to Homer and Allie May Bates. She grew up in Kaffir and attended schools there and Happy. She graduated from Happy High School in 1945. She attended Wayland Baptist University for two years. She married Norman Finck in Tulia on February 8, 1950. She worked for the El Camino Restaurant for 20 years as a cashier. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW in Tulia and a member of the First Presbyterian Church. In 2003 Naomi was inducted into the Boy Scout Hall of Fame for Haynes District, South Plains Council for her service as Den Leader and Den Coach.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Homer and Allie May Bates, her husband: Norman Finck and one son: Dale Ray Finck.

She is survived by her daughter: Zane Taylor and husband Ronn of Tulia, her son: Jim Finck and wife Karen of Corinth, Texas, one brother-in-law: Orville Finck of Tulia, two sisters-in-law: Doris Lust of Dimmitt and Lonella "Polly" Avent of Miami, Texas, three grandchildren: Jill Gabrysch and husband Craig of Dallas, Scott Taylor and wife Keely of Duncan, Oklahoma, Brant Finck and wife Jessica of Denton and 10 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 113 N. Donley, Tulia, Texas 79088.

Online condolences can be made at

Tulia, Texas-Naomi Finck, 91, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Janelle Blair, officiating. Burial will follow in Happy Cemetery under the direction of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.A visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at the funeral home.Naomi was born on February 19, 1929 in Kaffir Community to Homer and Allie May Bates. She grew up in Kaffir and attended schools there and Happy. She graduated from Happy High School in 1945. She attended Wayland Baptist University for two years. She married Norman Finck in Tulia on February 8, 1950. She worked for the El Camino Restaurant for 20 years as a cashier. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW in Tulia and a member of the First Presbyterian Church. In 2003 Naomi was inducted into the Boy Scout Hall of Fame for Haynes District, South Plains Council for her service as Den Leader and Den Coach.She is preceded in death by her parents: Homer and Allie May Bates, her husband: Norman Finck and one son: Dale Ray Finck.She is survived by her daughter: Zane Taylor and husband Ronn of Tulia, her son: Jim Finck and wife Karen of Corinth, Texas, one brother-in-law: Orville Finck of Tulia, two sisters-in-law: Doris Lust of Dimmitt and Lonella "Polly" Avent of Miami, Texas, three grandchildren: Jill Gabrysch and husband Craig of Dallas, Scott Taylor and wife Keely of Duncan, Oklahoma, Brant Finck and wife Jessica of Denton and 10 great grandchildren.Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 113 N. Donley, Tulia, Texas 79088.Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close