Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nathan Allen Luna. View Sign

Nathan Allen Luna, 23, of Plainview died on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, March 22, 2019 at Trinity Life Church in Plainview, Texas with David Luna and Steve Martinez of Trinity Life Church officiating. Interment will follow in Lockney Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 P.M. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the funeral home.

He was born on August 24, 1995 in Lockney, Texas to Daniel Perez and Julia Luna. Nathan will be remembered by his smile and laughter. He knew how to brighten every room he entered. And he loved his New England Patriots. He will be loved and missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandma, Hortencia Luna, grandfather Juan Medina and cousins, David Eliaz Luna and Alvezza Prozperity Luna.

He is survived by his daughter, Lilliana Angelica Murillo of Plainview; his mother Julia Luna and David Medina of Plainview; his sisters Ariana Perez of Kress, Macy Medina of Plainview, Analisa Perez of Kress; his brother, Avian Bradley Luna of Plainview; his grandparents Guillermo Luna of Lockney, Hortencia Medina of Plainview; his step brothers Matthew Medina and Braydon Medina, his Nani, uncles, aunts and cousins.

Online condolences be made at

Nathan Allen Luna, 23, of Plainview died on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, March 22, 2019 at Trinity Life Church in Plainview, Texas with David Luna and Steve Martinez of Trinity Life Church officiating. Interment will follow in Lockney Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.A memorial service will be held at 6:00 P.M. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the funeral home.He was born on August 24, 1995 in Lockney, Texas to Daniel Perez and Julia Luna. Nathan will be remembered by his smile and laughter. He knew how to brighten every room he entered. And he loved his New England Patriots. He will be loved and missed by his family and friends.He is preceded in death by his grandma, Hortencia Luna, grandfather Juan Medina and cousins, David Eliaz Luna and Alvezza Prozperity Luna.He is survived by his daughter, Lilliana Angelica Murillo of Plainview; his mother Julia Luna and David Medina of Plainview; his sisters Ariana Perez of Kress, Macy Medina of Plainview, Analisa Perez of Kress; his brother, Avian Bradley Luna of Plainview; his grandparents Guillermo Luna of Lockney, Hortencia Medina of Plainview; his step brothers Matthew Medina and Braydon Medina, his Nani, uncles, aunts and cousins.Online condolences be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com Funeral Home Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview

3605 S.W. 3rd Street

Plainview , TX 79072

806-296-0055 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close