Funeral Services for Natividad G. Mendoza, 93, of Abernathy, TX, will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the Abernathy United Church, 704 Ave. D, Abernathy. Viewing will also be held at Abernathy United, Friday, March 1st from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and again Saturday morning, March 2nd, from 10:00 am until service time .Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy.
Mr. Mendoza died at his home Saturday, February 23, 2019.
