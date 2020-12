Nelda L. McDowell, age 83, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Turkey. Interment will follow at the Dreamland Cemetery in Turkey, Texas. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Quitaque. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Quitaque.

