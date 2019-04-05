Nelda Vela Carrasco, 63, of Plainview died on Saturday, March 23, 2019. A viewing will be held at Kornerstone Funeral home from 3pm - 8 pm. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am Monday, April 8, 2019 at Trinity Life Church in Plainview, Texas. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Nelda was born on June 20, 1955 in Raymondville, Texas to Anita and Juan Vela, Sr.
She is preceded in death by her mother Anita (Samora) Vela; her brothers, Juan R. Vela, Jr, Ciprano Vela and Jamie Lee Vela; a step-son, Luis Manuel Carrasco, Sr. and a granddaughter, Dominque Carrasco.
She is survived by her husband, Juan Manuel Carrasco, Sr; her children; Michelle Gonzales of Plainview, David and Geneva Molina of Lubbock, Naomi Carrasco and Mike Dominguez of Waco, Aaron Carrasco of Waco, Juan Manuel Carrasco, Jr. of Plainview; a step-son, Joe Anthony Carrasco of Olton;her father, Juan Vela, Sr. of Plainview, sisters, Juanita Vela, Minerva Vasquez and husband Jose, Frances Vela and Dalia Vela all of Arlington, Liz Salas and husband Arturo of Plainview; brothers, Eddie Vela and wife Amy, Hector Vela and Oscar Vela, all of Arlington, Ruben Vela and wife Rosa of Plainview; 31 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren.
