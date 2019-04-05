Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nelda Vela Carrasco. View Sign

Nelda Vela Carrasco, 63, of Plainview died on Saturday, March 23, 2019. A viewing will be held at Kornerstone Funeral home from 3pm - 8 pm. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am Monday, April 8, 2019 at Trinity Life Church in Plainview, Texas. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

Nelda was born on June 20, 1955 in Raymondville, Texas to Anita and Juan Vela, Sr.

She is preceded in death by her mother Anita (Samora) Vela; her brothers, Juan R. Vela, Jr, Ciprano Vela and Jamie Lee Vela; a step-son, Luis Manuel Carrasco, Sr. and a granddaughter, Dominque Carrasco.

She is survived by her husband, Juan Manuel Carrasco, Sr; her children; Michelle Gonzales of Plainview, David and Geneva Molina of Lubbock, Naomi Carrasco and Mike Dominguez of Waco, Aaron Carrasco of Waco, Juan Manuel Carrasco, Jr. of Plainview; a step-son, Joe Anthony Carrasco of Olton;her father, Juan Vela, Sr. of Plainview, sisters, Juanita Vela, Minerva Vasquez and husband Jose, Frances Vela and Dalia Vela all of Arlington, Liz Salas and husband Arturo of Plainview; brothers, Eddie Vela and wife Amy, Hector Vela and Oscar Vela, all of Arlington, Ruben Vela and wife Rosa of Plainview; 31 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren.

Online condolences be made at

Nelda Vela Carrasco, 63, of Plainview died on Saturday, March 23, 2019. A viewing will be held at Kornerstone Funeral home from 3pm - 8 pm. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am Monday, April 8, 2019 at Trinity Life Church in Plainview, Texas. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.Nelda was born on June 20, 1955 in Raymondville, Texas to Anita and Juan Vela, Sr.She is preceded in death by her mother Anita (Samora) Vela; her brothers, Juan R. Vela, Jr, Ciprano Vela and Jamie Lee Vela; a step-son, Luis Manuel Carrasco, Sr. and a granddaughter, Dominque Carrasco.She is survived by her husband, Juan Manuel Carrasco, Sr; her children; Michelle Gonzales of Plainview, David and Geneva Molina of Lubbock, Naomi Carrasco and Mike Dominguez of Waco, Aaron Carrasco of Waco, Juan Manuel Carrasco, Jr. of Plainview; a step-son, Joe Anthony Carrasco of Olton;her father, Juan Vela, Sr. of Plainview, sisters, Juanita Vela, Minerva Vasquez and husband Jose, Frances Vela and Dalia Vela all of Arlington, Liz Salas and husband Arturo of Plainview; brothers, Eddie Vela and wife Amy, Hector Vela and Oscar Vela, all of Arlington, Ruben Vela and wife Rosa of Plainview; 31 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren.Online condolences be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com Funeral Home Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview

3605 S.W. 3rd Street

Plainview , TX 79072

806-296-0055 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close