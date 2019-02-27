Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nell Miles Warren. View Sign

Mrs. Nell Miles Warren, 88 of Plainview, TX, died on Monday, February 25, 2019, in Plainview.

Nell was born on April 29, 1930 in Martin, TN, the eldest of five children, to William Clyde Miles and Eva Mae Brock Miles. She married George West Warren on March 8, 1947, in Corinth, MS.

She was a member of First Baptist Church, Plainview. Throughout her life, she played an active role in her husband's ministries in Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas, and New Mexico.

She is survived by her sons, Garry Warren and wife Sharon of Killen, AL, Ronald Warren and wife Barbara of Plainview, TX; daughter, Janice Powers and husband Tim of Lubbock; grandchildren, Brad (Maria) Warren, Wesley Warren, Doug (Holly) Warren, Zane (Ronni) Powers, Janelle (Chris) Styne; and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Warren; grandson, Clark Warren; two brothers, Clyde Brock Miles, Phillip Miles; and two sisters, Patty Gammon and Marilyn Scott.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Kornerstone Funeral Home, 3605 SW 3rd St, Plainview.

Graveside services will be at East Side Cemetery in Martin, TN, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be sent to: Clark Warren Endowed Scholarship, University of North Alabama Foundation, UNA Box 5113, Florence, AL 35632-0001; or

