Nettie Andrews, 103, of Lubbock passed away on March 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 2 pm at Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel in Plainview, Texas with Danny Andrews officiating. Burial will follow at Plainview Memorial Park. Services are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.

A visitation will be held before the service at 1 PM at Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel in Plainview, Texas.

Nettie was born on August 26, 1915 to Thomas and Cora Hodges. She married Jack Andrews on January 21, 1934 in Coleman, TX. She loved to garden and won Garden of the Month here in Plainview. She was an excellent cook and loved cooking for family and friends especially around the holidays. She was a sharp dresser and always had her nails and hair done to perfection.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Andrews; her parents; one daughter, Linda Beth; one grandson, Brent Andrews; son-in-law, Clarence Clark; and thirteen brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia and husband Don Pigg of Lubbock, TX; two sons, Jerry Andrews of Lubbock, TX and Dale and wife Ruby Andrews of Brownwood, TX; eleven grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren and numerous great great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to .

3605 S.W. 3rd Street

Plainview , TX 79072

