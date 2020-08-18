1/1
Nicolasa Del Campo
Nicolasa Del Campo, 85, of Plainview, TX, passed away August 16, 2020. A funeral service will be held 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel with Oscar Chavez, Chaplain of Area Community Hospice officiating. Burial will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Nicolasa was born in Sterling City, Texas. She married Ricardo Del Campo in 1950. He died on December 19, 2013. She was a member of La Primeria Iglesia Bautista.
She is preceded in death by her husband, three brothers and a sister.
Those left to cherish her memory are three daughters, Rachel Gonzales and husband Carlos of Plainview, Romelia Guzman and husband Jerry of Plainview, Rosa Del Campo of Lubbock; five sons, Roger Del Campo of Plainview, Robert Del Campo wife Sylvia of Angleton, TX, Richard Del Campo, Jr. of Plainview, Rene Del Campo and wife Ana of Benbrook, TX, Raymond Del Campo; one sister, Francis Rodriquez of Amarillo; fourteen grandchildren, thirty nine great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Aug. 18, 2020.
