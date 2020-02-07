Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nita Earlene (Kellison) Henderson. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nita Earlene (Kellison) Henderson, 84, passed from this life on February 5, 2020. She was born near Hollis, Oklahoma on October 25, 1935 to George Earl and Johnnie Mae Goodman Kellison. She graduated from Lockney High School in 1953. On June 26, 1953, Nita married Carl Dean (Deanie) Henderson in Lockney, Texas. They made their home in southern Briscoe County where Nita was a mother and farm wife. The family raised quarter horses and made many memories traveling the country together to horse shows and sales. An extremely talented seamstress, Nita enjoyed making her daughters beautiful dresses and even made her own wedding gown. Nita enjoyed making quilts and knitting afghans, many of which are still displayed in homes today. She was a faithful member of the Lone Star Baptist Church and later joined the First Baptist Church in Plainview. Nita had a keen eye for unique and beautiful antique pieces. In 1979, she opened Nita's Antiques and Gifts in Silverton. Three years later, she moved her shop to Broadway Street in downtown Plainview. After she closed her shop, Nita worked at Kristi's, Old World Gifts and Antiques, Zaphryn's and then again at Old World Antiques and Passport Gifts. She was a master interior decorator and loved to share her talents with many in this area.

Nita is survived by Deanie Henderson, her husband of 66 years. Also surviving are two daughters, Ginger Mathis and husband, Mike, of Lockney; and Mona Gardenhire and husband, Mark, of Albany. Six grandchildren and their spouses also survive, Kaci and Kodi Scott of New Home, and their children, Laney and Mason; Lindsey and Jeff Griffith of Bushland, and their children, Caden, Carley and Caragen; Garrett and Lindsie Mathis of Plainview, and their children Evelyn, Brody and Collin; Whitney and Caleb Henson of Marshall, and their children, Blakely and Hampton; Austin and Jordan Gardenhire of Fort Worth, and their son, Cameron; and Travis and Alison Gardenhire of Albany, and their children, Chisum and Dixie. Survivors also include a brother, Ricky Kellison and wife Kathy of Lockney; and a sister in law and her husband, LaJuan and Larry McCormick of Paris. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by two great-grandchildren, Kaylee Scott and Baby Mathis.

A visitation will be held at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM.

Funeral services will be held at the Kornerstone Funeral Chapel on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone.

The family suggests memorials to the Children's Miracle Network, PO Box 5980, Lubbock, TX, 79408 or online at

Nita Earlene (Kellison) Henderson, 84, passed from this life on February 5, 2020. She was born near Hollis, Oklahoma on October 25, 1935 to George Earl and Johnnie Mae Goodman Kellison. She graduated from Lockney High School in 1953. On June 26, 1953, Nita married Carl Dean (Deanie) Henderson in Lockney, Texas. They made their home in southern Briscoe County where Nita was a mother and farm wife. The family raised quarter horses and made many memories traveling the country together to horse shows and sales. An extremely talented seamstress, Nita enjoyed making her daughters beautiful dresses and even made her own wedding gown. Nita enjoyed making quilts and knitting afghans, many of which are still displayed in homes today. She was a faithful member of the Lone Star Baptist Church and later joined the First Baptist Church in Plainview. Nita had a keen eye for unique and beautiful antique pieces. In 1979, she opened Nita's Antiques and Gifts in Silverton. Three years later, she moved her shop to Broadway Street in downtown Plainview. After she closed her shop, Nita worked at Kristi's, Old World Gifts and Antiques, Zaphryn's and then again at Old World Antiques and Passport Gifts. She was a master interior decorator and loved to share her talents with many in this area.Nita is survived by Deanie Henderson, her husband of 66 years. Also surviving are two daughters, Ginger Mathis and husband, Mike, of Lockney; and Mona Gardenhire and husband, Mark, of Albany. Six grandchildren and their spouses also survive, Kaci and Kodi Scott of New Home, and their children, Laney and Mason; Lindsey and Jeff Griffith of Bushland, and their children, Caden, Carley and Caragen; Garrett and Lindsie Mathis of Plainview, and their children Evelyn, Brody and Collin; Whitney and Caleb Henson of Marshall, and their children, Blakely and Hampton; Austin and Jordan Gardenhire of Fort Worth, and their son, Cameron; and Travis and Alison Gardenhire of Albany, and their children, Chisum and Dixie. Survivors also include a brother, Ricky Kellison and wife Kathy of Lockney; and a sister in law and her husband, LaJuan and Larry McCormick of Paris. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.She was preceded in death by her parents and by two great-grandchildren, Kaylee Scott and Baby Mathis.A visitation will be held at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM.Funeral services will be held at the Kornerstone Funeral Chapel on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone.The family suggests memorials to the Children's Miracle Network, PO Box 5980, Lubbock, TX, 79408 or online at https://www.umchealthsystem.com/giving/donate-to-umc or the . Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations