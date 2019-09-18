Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Lerma Pritchett. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Lerma Pritchett, 62, of Plainview passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Plainview. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Kornerstone Chapel in Plainview, Texas with her sister, Lisa Lerma officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A viewing/visitation will be held 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Kornerstone.

Norma was born on October 25, 1956 in Alice, Texas to Adalberto C. and Dora (Reynolds) Lerma. She grew up and attended schools in Alice graduating from Alice High School in 1975. She married the love of her life, Herbert Pritchett in 2000. They lived in Arizona and she worked in the healthcare industry as a caretaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Herbert Pritchett.

Norma is survived by her daughter, Maria Teresa (Terri) Courtney and husband Christopher of Plainview; her stepson, Kenneth Pritchett and wife Rosie of Goodyear, AZ; her brothers, Adalberto Lerma, Jr. and wife Luci of Pharr, TX, Oscar Lerma and wife Belinda of McAllen, TX; her sisters, Lamar Lerma of El Paso, TX, Diana Rincon and husband Bob of Alice, TX, Sandra Lerma VanGeem and husband Edgar of Corpus Christi, TX, Lisa Lerma of Austin, TX, Laurie Lerma of Kingsville, TX; her grandchildren, Joshua Elstun, Vanessa Terrazas, Christian Hernandez, Luis Stephen Hernandez and her great granddaughter, Emilia Ana.

Memorial contributions may be sent to , 3513 10th St, Lubbock, TX 79415

Special thanks to her best friend Diane and her mother for their care.

Online condolences may be made at

Norma Lerma Pritchett, 62, of Plainview passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Plainview. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Kornerstone Chapel in Plainview, Texas with her sister, Lisa Lerma officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.A viewing/visitation will be held 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Kornerstone.Norma was born on October 25, 1956 in Alice, Texas to Adalberto C. and Dora (Reynolds) Lerma. She grew up and attended schools in Alice graduating from Alice High School in 1975. She married the love of her life, Herbert Pritchett in 2000. They lived in Arizona and she worked in the healthcare industry as a caretaker.She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Herbert Pritchett.Norma is survived by her daughter, Maria Teresa (Terri) Courtney and husband Christopher of Plainview; her stepson, Kenneth Pritchett and wife Rosie of Goodyear, AZ; her brothers, Adalberto Lerma, Jr. and wife Luci of Pharr, TX, Oscar Lerma and wife Belinda of McAllen, TX; her sisters, Lamar Lerma of El Paso, TX, Diana Rincon and husband Bob of Alice, TX, Sandra Lerma VanGeem and husband Edgar of Corpus Christi, TX, Lisa Lerma of Austin, TX, Laurie Lerma of Kingsville, TX; her grandchildren, Joshua Elstun, Vanessa Terrazas, Christian Hernandez, Luis Stephen Hernandez and her great granddaughter, Emilia Ana.Memorial contributions may be sent to , 3513 10th St, Lubbock, TX 79415Special thanks to her best friend Diane and her mother for their care.Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.