Norma Patricia Rodriguez, 64, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, November 27, 2020 at Plainview Cemetery with Father Bill Anton officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.

A rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors.

Norma was born on October 19, 1956. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Florentino & Maria Palomino.

She is survived by three daughters, Raquel Rodriguez, Melissa Rodriguez Rios and Laura Rodriguez; two sons, Francisco Rodriguez, Jr. and Carlos Rodriguez; five brothers, Concepcion Palomino, Florentino Palomino, Jr., Lupe Palomino, Adam Palomino and Ebher Palomino; two sisters, Rosa Mora and Alma Palomino; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.

