Octaviano "Otto" Vera, Jr., 80, of Plainview passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at College Heights Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview, Texas.
A rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the funeral home.
Otto was born on August 9, 1938 in Ballinger, Texas to Octaviano Sr. and Eugenia Gomez Vera. He married Juanita Martinez on August 22, 1964.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his wife Juanita Vera of Plainview; three daughters, Gina Perez & husband John of Plainview, Veronica Quintero & husband David of Plainview and Elizabeth "Liz" Vera of Lubbock; five sons, Peter Vera & wife Sandra of Plainview, Jerry Vera & wife Gracie of Plainview, Paul Vera & wife Laurel of Lubbock, Edward Vera of Plainview and Oscar Vera of Plainview; two sisters, Maria Rodriguez of Plainview and Josie Soto of Fort Worth and fifteen grandchildren.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on July 31, 2019