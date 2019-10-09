Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Odell Thomas Leyendecker Jr.. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM Trinity Life Church Send Flowers Obituary

Odell Thomas Leyendecker Jr, 56, of Plainview, passed from this life on October 5, 2019. Memorial services will be held on October 10, 2019 at Trinity Life Church at 10 a.m.

Odell was born to Odell Thomas Leyendecker Sr and Guadalupe De Santiago Leyendecker on September 17, 1963 in Levelland, Texas. He graduated Plainview High School in 1982. He worked as a handyman for many years and was a proud electrician. Odell was known for his kind and fun-loving spirit. He loved life and was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone in need. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother; Guadalupe Leyendecker, children; Zackery Leyendecker and wife, April, of Okinawa, Japan, Destiny Hudson and husband, Bo, of San Antonio, Texas, Steven Leyendecker and wife, Vanessa, of Plainview, Texas, and Nathan Leyendecker of Plainview, Texas, sister; Brenda Shedd and husband, Harvey, of Plainview, Texas. Odell has 7 grandchildren.

Odell is preceded in death by his father; Odell Thomas Leyendecker Sr. and brother; Larry Leyendecker.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 9, 2019

