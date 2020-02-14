Ofelia Guerrero, age 86 of Lockney, passed away on February 12, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the San Jose Catholic Church in Lockney with Father Sylvester Dsouza officiating.. Interment will follow at the Lockney Cemetery. Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at the chapel in Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Lockney.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2020