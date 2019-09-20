Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rosary 6:00 PM St. Alice Catholic Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Alice Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Olivia "Libby" Josephine Rossi Howard began her beautiful life in Tulia, Texas on June 21st, 1950 and earned her angel wings on September 18th, 2019 surrounded by family in Amarillo, Texas at the age of 69.Libby was the oldest daughter of Hank and Evelyn Rossi. She grew up in Tulia with her eight siblings and very large extended family. She attended Tulia High School, where she met her sweetheart, Ricky Howard, and then attended nursing school at West Texas State where she was crowned Miss Northwest Texas. On September 25th, 1971, she and Ricky married. She worked as a nurse at Swisher Memorial Hospital in Tulia for many years, before becoming a school nurse--her lifelong career. She had three beautiful children in Tulia, and then moved to Plainview, Texas in 1980, where she made a home for the rest of her life.Her greatest accomplishments include being a daughter, a wife, a mother, a "Bibby", a mother-in-law, a sister, an aunt, a Godparent, a coach, a nurse, and a friend to every single person she met.She is survived by her husband, Ricky Don Howard, her daughter, Jami Dawn Howard-Boccella and husband Brooks, her son, Jason Ross Howard and his wife Kalisha. Her grandchildren Madison Brooke Howard, Kennedy Love Howard, Jackson Brooks Boccella, Asher Braddock Boccella, and Olivia Terrill Boccella who will miss her dearly. She was greeted at the gates of heaven by her son, Troy Don Howard.She is also survived by her mother, Evelyn Braddock Rossi, and her siblings: Denise Gerber, married to Carrol; Roxanne Ledwig, married to Anthony; Peggy Pohlmeier, married to Brian; Susan Britten, married to Cliff; Larry Rossi, married to Carrissa; Cathy Smith , married to Mike; Terry Rossi and Steven Rossi; Bobby Howard, married to Juliana; Rodney Howard, married to Celeste. She has 18 nieces and nephews, 24 great nieces and nephews, and many Godchildren who love her. She joined her dad, Henry Rossi, in heaven.A celebration of her life will be held in Plainview, Texas with a Rosary at 6:00 pm at St. Alice Catholic Church on Friday September 20, 2019, and a funeral mass on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 11:00 am. under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors. The family will be hosting friends and family after the rosary at Libby and Ricky's home.In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of her memory of life to Swisher Memorial Hospital Foundation or Saint Alice Catholic Church."When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and I could say, 'I used everything you gave me." – Erma BombeckOnline condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

