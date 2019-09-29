Ollie Mae Williams Srader, age 92, passed away on September 26, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Moore-Rose Funeral Home, 7th and Main Street in Idalou. Interment will follow at Petersburg Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou.
Ollie was born April 10, 1927, to Earnest and Ollie Lee Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter "Dude" Srader. She was also preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.
She is survived by her children, Danny (Kaye), Kenn, Donna (Mark), and Mary Ann (Tommy). She has nine grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family that she loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Ollie by donating to the Petersburg EMS, care of City of Petersburg, Petersburg, TX 79250. We appreciated their help as well as Idalou EMS in our time of need.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019