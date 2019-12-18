Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oneta Jo Rodgers. View Sign Service Information Bartley Funeral Home - Plainview 1200 S. Interstate 27 Service Road Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-293-2225 Send Flowers Obituary

Oneta Jo Rodgers, 91, of Plainview, went to be with her heavenly father on December 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m.. on December 21, 2019 at First United Methodist Church. Interment will be before the service at 10 a.m. at Plainview Memorial Park. A visitation will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home.

Oneta was born to Bailey and Clara Henderson on May 14, 1928 in Silverton, Texas where she graduated high school. She met Sidney Rodgers in Plainview and they later married on January 12, 1947. Oneta managed Kristi's proudly for 25 years. She owned 2nd Story Antiques and loved finding and shopping for antiques. She enjoyed RVing and camping with her husband, especially at the Pendaries in New Mexico. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She will be remembered as a loving mother and a wonderful Nana. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children; Steve Rodgers and wife, Jancy, of Petersburg, Vicki Rodgers Pitts and husband, Don, of Luray, VA, Richard Rodgers and wife, Patty, of Plainview, and Amy Rodgers DeLavan and husband, Tom, of Lubbock, six grandchildren; Jennifer Pitts, Brannon Rodgers, Josh Rodgers, Kirk Rodgers, Jon Rodgers, and Bailey DeLavan, a brother; Deanie Henderson and wife, Nita, of Plainview, and a sister; LaJuan Henderson and husband, Larry, of Paris, Texas. Oneta was also blessed with 12 great-grandchildren.

Oneta is preceded in death by her parents; Bailey and Clara Henderson, brother; Conrad Henderson, and a grandson; Justin Rodgers.

