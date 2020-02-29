Opal Jo Higginbotham, 92, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
Opal was born on April 2, 1927 to Nathan G. and Bessie Jane (Roy) Elliott. She graduated from Plainview High School and attended Business College in Plainview. She married William Wesley Higginbotham on November 9, 1947 in Plainview. She worked for Montgomery Ward and retired from Gebos Corporate Office. She enjoyed quilting and everyone in her family has a quilt that she made. She was a member of Northwest Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Rance J. Higginbotham, her brother R.J. Elliott, and her sister Wanda Faye Threadgill.
Survivors include her son Bill Higginbotham and wife Vicki of Lubbock; daughter-in-law Kathy Higginbotham; six grandchildren, Melissa Moore, Shawn Parrott, Erin Gaydon and husband Greg, Shannon Higginbotham, Dustin Higginbotham and wife Sha Marie, Jason Higginbotham and wife Michelle and eight great grandchildren.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 29, 2020