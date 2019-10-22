Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oralia "Lila" Bates. View Sign Service Information Bartley Funeral Home - Plainview 1200 S. Interstate 27 Service Road Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-293-2225 Send Flowers Obituary

Oralia "Lila" Bates, 79, of Tulia, passed away on October 17, 2019. Funeral services were held Monday at 10:30 a.m. on October 21, 2019 at Bartley Funeral Home. Burial followed at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tulia, Texas. A rosary was held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home.

Lila was born to Cayetano Salazar and Cruz Leal on April 7, 1940 in Yancey, Texas. She married Ralph Bates on June 11, 1974 in Greenville, Texas. Lila was known for her green thumb, tending to her roses and vegetables. She loved decorating her home especially during the holidays. Lila also enjoyed singing and dancing; always the life of the party. Above all, she loved being a mother, grandmother, and a wonderful wife to Ralph. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband; Ralph Bates of Tulia, Texas, children; Fernando Hernandez and wife, Rosa, of Victoria, Texas, Esteban "Steve" Hernandez of Carrolton, Texas, Velma Garcia and husband, Rene, of Colorado City, Texas, and Tanya Garner and husband, Rodney, of Amarillo, Texas, sister; Minnie Frausto and husband, Antonio, of Kress, Texas, brothers; Jose Salazar and wife, Santa, of Yancey, Texas, Lalo Salazar and wife, Lynn, of San Antonio, Texas, and a special sister in law; Lou Ann Salazar. She will be remembered by 14 grandchildren and a host of great and great-great grandchildren

Lila is preceded in death by her parents, a son; James Hernandez, a grandchild; Paul M. Garcia, and a brother; Albert Salazar.

Donations can be made to: Area Community Hospice Foundation, 4300 Olton Rd., Plainview, TX 79072

Oralia "Lila" Bates, 79, of Tulia, passed away on October 17, 2019. Funeral services were held Monday at 10:30 a.m. on October 21, 2019 at Bartley Funeral Home. Burial followed at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tulia, Texas. A rosary was held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home.Lila was born to Cayetano Salazar and Cruz Leal on April 7, 1940 in Yancey, Texas. She married Ralph Bates on June 11, 1974 in Greenville, Texas. Lila was known for her green thumb, tending to her roses and vegetables. She loved decorating her home especially during the holidays. Lila also enjoyed singing and dancing; always the life of the party. Above all, she loved being a mother, grandmother, and a wonderful wife to Ralph. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.She is survived by her husband; Ralph Bates of Tulia, Texas, children; Fernando Hernandez and wife, Rosa, of Victoria, Texas, Esteban "Steve" Hernandez of Carrolton, Texas, Velma Garcia and husband, Rene, of Colorado City, Texas, and Tanya Garner and husband, Rodney, of Amarillo, Texas, sister; Minnie Frausto and husband, Antonio, of Kress, Texas, brothers; Jose Salazar and wife, Santa, of Yancey, Texas, Lalo Salazar and wife, Lynn, of San Antonio, Texas, and a special sister in law; Lou Ann Salazar. She will be remembered by 14 grandchildren and a host of great and great-great grandchildrenLila is preceded in death by her parents, a son; James Hernandez, a grandchild; Paul M. Garcia, and a brother; Albert Salazar.Donations can be made to: Area Community Hospice Foundation, 4300 Olton Rd., Plainview, TX 79072 Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close