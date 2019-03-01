Ordie Lou Gentry, 97, of Olton, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in Olton. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Olton with Brother David Azam officiating. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM, Saturday, March 2, at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton, Texas and under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends at Ramage Funeral Directors in Olton from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2019