Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Tulia 201 W. Broadway Tulia , TX 79088 (806)-995-1701

Tulia, Texas-Orville Ldean Finck "Pop", 90, of Tulia passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020. He was born on June 21, 1929 in Tulia to Joe and Edna Finck, as the youngest of five. He graduated from Tulia High School in 1947. He married Norma Cooper on January 24, 1954. They were married for 52 years until Norma's death on April 25, 2006. Orville lived his entire 90 years in Tulia.

He served in the Texas National Guard from 1948 to 1955 obtaining the rank of Master Sergeant. He served as a board member for the FSA from 1983 to 1991 and on the Tulia Wheat Growers Board. He was a member of the Swisher County Activities Association and First United Methodist Church. He was recognized as an Honorary Chapter Farmer by the local FFA chapter. He served as a 4-H rifle leader for numerous years and in 1976 was recognized as a Distinguished Volunteer 4-H Adult Leader at the state level. Orville was a devoted husband, father, Pop, uncle, brother, friend and farmer.

Orville is survived by one daughter: Deana Sageser and husband Jimmy of Edmonson, two sons: Alex Finck and wife Celia of Tulia and Trent Finck and wife Cynthia of Tulia. Also, seven grandchildren: Derek and Jessica Finck of Plainview and their children; Peyton and Wyatt, Ky and Amber Finck of Tulia and their children; Haleigh and Kenadi, Kendra and Allen Sturgess of Tulia and their children; Kenzie and Kadence, Sabrina and Chance Byers of Wellington and their children; Kaizley and Baby Girl on the way; Hillary and Bryson Bollinger of Union City, Oklahoma and their child: Braxton; Drew and Kodie Sageser of Edmonson and their children; James and Kadie, and Bethany and Zach Reeves and their children; Berkley and Brayson. He is also survived by a sister: Doris Lust of Dimmitt and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his wife: Norma Finck, his parents: Joe and Edna Finck, his brothers: Norman Finck and Alva Finck and a sister: Lonella Avent.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Russ Panzer officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the funeral home.

The family request that memorials be made to: First United Methodist Church, Box 330 – 119 N. Briscoe, Tulia, TX 79088.

