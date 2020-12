Oscar Martinez, age 84, passed away November 25, 2020. A graveside service will take place at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Lockney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Lockney. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store