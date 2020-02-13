Pablo Pardo, 85, passed away on Wednesday, February 11, 2020 in Lubbock. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church in Plainview with Rev. Bill Anton officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
Rosary will be held 6:30 P.M. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel in Plainview.
Pablo was born on January 15, 1935 in Mexico to Abdon and Micaela (Campa) Pardo. He married Irma Ortiz in 1952, she passed away on February 22, 2019. They moved to Plainview in the late 1970's. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Survivors include his eleven children, Juana Pardo of Juarez, Mexico, Maria Faz of Amarillo, Dora Martinez of Plainview, Concepcion Pacheco of El Paso, Oscar Pardo of Amarillo, Norma Garcia of Plainview, Irma Gomez of North Carolina, Ceasar Pardo of Plainview, Armida Botello of Plainview, Ana Leyva of Plainview and Claudia Sanchez of Plainview; 44 grandchildren, 84 great grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2020