Pat "Patsy" Mae Anderson Adams, age 79 of Tahoka, formerly of Lockney, passed away peacefully with family at her side on September 29, 2020 in Lubbock. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Lockney. Interment will follow at Plainview Memorial Park in Plainview. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.

