1/
Pat Mae "Patsy" (Anderson) Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pat's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pat "Patsy" Mae Anderson Adams, age 79 of Tahoka, formerly of Lockney, passed away peacefully with family at her side on September 29, 2020 in Lubbock. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Lockney. Interment will follow at Plainview Memorial Park in Plainview. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Lockney
402 S. Main St.
Lockney, TX 79241
806-652-2112
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved