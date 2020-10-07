Patricia Roberts Givens, 90, of Plainview passed away on October 5, 2020. Services will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Plainview Memorial Park with Rev. Ron Brunson officiating. Burial arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.
Patricia was born April 10, 1930 in Plainview, Texas to Cleve and Etta (Priddy) Hamilton. She was a 1947 graduate of Plainview High School and graduated from Texas Christian University in 1950 with a bachelor of science degree in education. She married Bert Wesley Roberts in 1950 in Clovis, NM and he passed away on August 11, 1973. Patricia later married Warren G. Givens in 1975, he passed away on April 5, 2009. She taught school for a few years before having her children and then was a homemaker. But her love was farming and ranching with her husband. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Plainview and a member of the Junior Service League.
She is preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, a brother, Price Hamilton and two sisters, Viralee Poer and Wynoma Myers.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Jester of Shamrock, TX; her son, David Roberts and wife Debbie of Hale Center; four grandchildren, Jon David Roberts and wife Jody of Kerrick, TX, Lindsay Johnson and husband Carson of Lubbock, Kevin Kimbro of Shamrock, Justin Moore of Shamrock; seven great grandchildren, Alli Jo, Avery and Price Roberts, Kinley and Jess Johnson, Kaleb and Addy Kimbro.
The family suggests memorial contributions to your favorite charity
