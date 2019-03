Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricio De Santiago Camacho. View Sign

Patricio De Santiago Camacho, 76 of Plainview, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 o' clock in the morning on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe with Father Bill Anton celebrating. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park. A Rosary will be recited at 6 o' clock in the evening on Friday at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Patricio was born on March 17, 1942 to Reyes De Santiago Salazar and Josefa Camacho Reyes in Lequeitio, Mexico. He married the love of his life, Maria De Jesus Jave, on October 19, 1974 in Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas, Mexico. Patricio was a farmer and a mechanic who was always working on fixing something. After 34 years, he retired as a mechanic from Azteca Milling on January 3, 2014. He enjoyed fishing, a good barbeque with friends and family and the agriculture that he grew up with and loved. Patricio was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Patricio is survived by his wife: Maria de Jesus; four sons: Patricio De Santiago, Jr. and wife Margarita of Plainview, Alejandro De Santiago and wife Cecilia of Amarillo, Felipe De Santiago of Plainview and Javier De Santiago of Dumas; one daughter: Rebecca De Santiago and husband Eduardo Vallejo of Dodge City, KS; six brothers: Manuel, Eduardo, Ramon, Gumercindo, Jose Eduardo and Juan Miguel De Santiago; four sisters: Margarita, Francisca, Guadalupe and Lucia De Santiago; eleven grandchildren: Ingrid, Valeria, Eric Ivan, Lorena, Alejandro II, Isabel, Mercedes, Victoria, Gabriela, Damien and Eduardo.

Patricio De Santiago Camacho, 76 of Plainview, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 o' clock in the morning on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe with Father Bill Anton celebrating. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park. A Rosary will be recited at 6 o' clock in the evening on Friday at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.Patricio was born on March 17, 1942 to Reyes De Santiago Salazar and Josefa Camacho Reyes in Lequeitio, Mexico. He married the love of his life, Maria De Jesus Jave, on October 19, 1974 in Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas, Mexico. Patricio was a farmer and a mechanic who was always working on fixing something. After 34 years, he retired as a mechanic from Azteca Milling on January 3, 2014. He enjoyed fishing, a good barbeque with friends and family and the agriculture that he grew up with and loved. Patricio was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.Patricio is survived by his wife: Maria de Jesus; four sons: Patricio De Santiago, Jr. and wife Margarita of Plainview, Alejandro De Santiago and wife Cecilia of Amarillo, Felipe De Santiago of Plainview and Javier De Santiago of Dumas; one daughter: Rebecca De Santiago and husband Eduardo Vallejo of Dodge City, KS; six brothers: Manuel, Eduardo, Ramon, Gumercindo, Jose Eduardo and Juan Miguel De Santiago; four sisters: Margarita, Francisca, Guadalupe and Lucia De Santiago; eleven grandchildren: Ingrid, Valeria, Eric Ivan, Lorena, Alejandro II, Isabel, Mercedes, Victoria, Gabriela, Damien and Eduardo. Funeral Home Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview

206 W 8th St

Plainview , TX 79072

806-296-5566 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close