Patsy Kay Johnson was born in Winnsboro, Texas to Henry Lee "Bob" Reece and Juanita Jeanine Canady, and passed away on October 5th , 2020 at her home in Austin, Texas. She and her husband Jay V Johnson were married on June 2nd , 1978 and shared 42 happy years of marriage.

She attended Houston public schools and received her bachelor's degree in Psychology and minor in Criminal Justice from West Texas A&M University in 1994. She was an office manager for LMC SuperLoops Inc. in Kress, Texas. Later, she owned and operated STAR IP for more than 20 years.

She served as County Chair for the Swisher County Democratic Party and a delegate to many state Democratic conventions. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her

favorite event was the biennial family reunion in Colorado along the Conejos River where everyone fished, swam, hiked, floated, cooked, pitched washers, and generally had fun. She will be remembered as a kind person, generously giving, fiercely loyal to family, an avid reader, a life-long learner, a teacher, and thoughtfully used her time to help needy people and animals.



She is survived by her husband Jay V Johnson and faithful dog Porkchop; sons: Cotton (Donna) Echols; General (Leah) Echols; Jeffrey (Roijon) Johnson; daughters: Phyllis Johnson, Drew-Ann Johnson; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; aunt Jeanne Harris and special cousin Gerald (Nancy) Burks.



She was predeceased by her mother, father, and stepfather A.L. "Pete" Lawrence.



Patsy Johnson, 71, died at her home in Austin, Texas on October 5, 2020, The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 9th , 2020 at 2:00pm at Kornerstone Funeral Directors, 201 W Broadway Ave. Tulia, TX 79088 followed by interment at the Rose Hill Cemetery.



The viewing/visitation will be held on Thursday October 8th , 2020 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Tulia.



