Patsy Ruth (Brownd) Greenwood passed from this life September 22, 2019. She was born May 6, 1925 in Hale Center, Texas to H.L. "Jack" and Hollie Brownd. She was the sixth of eight children. Visitation will be held at 6:00 P.M Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Anna Street Church of Christ in Amarillo, TX. Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church Hale Center, TX with Lyndon Latham officiating. Burial will follow in the Hale Center Cemetery, under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy.

Please visit Abell Funeral Home website for more on Patsy's life.

Donations may go to , the , Autumn Leaves of Amarillo, Ruby Slippers Care, or .

