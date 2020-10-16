Tulia, Texas-Patte Damron, 85, died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Canyon. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel in Tulia with Rev. Charles Davenport, officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Plainview. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.
Patte was born on March 14, 1935 in Tulia to Jim and Moree Barnes. She grew up in Tulia and graduated from Tulia High School. She went to work for Swisher Electric Coop. She worked there until she married Robert "Bob" Damron on January 15, 1965. She was a great mom and one of the "Sweetest" persons anyone ever met. In 1986 she returned to Swisher Electric and worked there for several more years until her retirement. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She loved her kids, grandkids, her church and her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a brother and sister-in-law: O. B. and Ernestine Barnes.
She is survived by her children: Shayne Damron of Amarillo and Rayna Davila and husband Adrian of Taos, NM, two sisters: Bette Cogdell of Silverton and April Oldfield of Plainview, two brothers: David Barnes of Tulia and Jim Bob Barnes of Tulia, four grandchildren: Taylor Damron, Christen Damron, Alisha Key and Amanda Lerch, six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
