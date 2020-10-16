1/1
Patte Damron
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tulia, Texas-Patte Damron, 85, died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Canyon. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel in Tulia with Rev. Charles Davenport, officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Plainview. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.
Patte was born on March 14, 1935 in Tulia to Jim and Moree Barnes. She grew up in Tulia and graduated from Tulia High School. She went to work for Swisher Electric Coop. She worked there until she married Robert "Bob" Damron on January 15, 1965. She was a great mom and one of the "Sweetest" persons anyone ever met. In 1986 she returned to Swisher Electric and worked there for several more years until her retirement. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She loved her kids, grandkids, her church and her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a brother and sister-in-law: O. B. and Ernestine Barnes.
She is survived by her children: Shayne Damron of Amarillo and Rayna Davila and husband Adrian of Taos, NM, two sisters: Bette Cogdell of Silverton and April Oldfield of Plainview, two brothers: David Barnes of Tulia and Jim Bob Barnes of Tulia, four grandchildren: Taylor Damron, Christen Damron, Alisha Key and Amanda Lerch, six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Tulia
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Tulia
201 W. Broadway
Tulia, TX 79088
806-995-1701
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved