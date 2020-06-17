Patty Lynn (Johnson) McCartie
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patty Lynn Johnson McCartie, 66, of Plainview passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Northside Baptist Church with James Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Patty was born on April 14, 1954 in Lockney, Texas to L.W. and Leota Johnson. She grew up in Plainview in the Seth Ward Community. She was a nurse for 42 years and spent the last 32 years in OB department. Patty married Ronald McCartie on June 11, 1971 in Plainview. She loved to play the piano and was the church pianist for many years. She also enjoyed bowling. Patty was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory is her husband, Ronald McCartie; two daughters, Keisha Haley and Tiffany Settle both of Plainview; four grandchildren, Mackenzie McCartie, Joseph Talley, Jr., Sydnee Haley, Pyper Settle; one great grandson, Spencer Edgerly; two sisters, Brenda Blevins and Diane Gaskin.
The family suggests memorials to the Northside Baptist Church, 1100 W. 32nd St., Plainview, Texas 79072.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Northside Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved