Patty Lynn Johnson McCartie, 66, of Plainview passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Northside Baptist Church with James Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Patty was born on April 14, 1954 in Lockney, Texas to L.W. and Leota Johnson. She grew up in Plainview in the Seth Ward Community. She was a nurse for 42 years and spent the last 32 years in OB department. Patty married Ronald McCartie on June 11, 1971 in Plainview. She loved to play the piano and was the church pianist for many years. She also enjoyed bowling. Patty was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory is her husband, Ronald McCartie; two daughters, Keisha Haley and Tiffany Settle both of Plainview; four grandchildren, Mackenzie McCartie, Joseph Talley, Jr., Sydnee Haley, Pyper Settle; one great grandson, Spencer Edgerly; two sisters, Brenda Blevins and Diane Gaskin.
The family suggests memorials to the Northside Baptist Church, 1100 W. 32nd St., Plainview, Texas 79072.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.