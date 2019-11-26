Paul Lyle, 79, of Plainview was born August 12, 1940 to Ramer R. Lyle and Vonie Mae Echols Lyle in Magnolia, Arkansas. He went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2019 following a brief bout with pneumonia. After growing up in Atlanta, Texas, Paul attended Baylor University where he obtained a B.A. in 1962 and went on to earn a law degree from Baylor University Law School in 1964. He met the love of his life, Linda Kay Rogers during his time at Baylor and they were married from 1962 until her death in 2003. Paul and Linda moved to Plainview where they reared their children, and he practiced law for over 40 years until his retirement.
Paul served as a Director on the State Bar of Texas, and a trustee of the Mayer Foundation. He published the Lyle Digest and Superintendent's Manual-Commissioner's Decisions for many years and represented over 60 school districts across the state of Texas. He was recognized by the State Bar of Texas as a distinguished expert in school law and was a featured speaker annually at School Law legal conferences at the University of Texas Law School and also at many national legal conferences. He was a member of and chaired the School Law Section of the State Bar of Texas.
Paul was a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Plainview and a noted mentor to many through the years. He lived a life of service in his community and influenced countless people through his wise counsel, generosity and encouragement. Paul is survived by his daughter, Leah Kay Lyle Gabriel of Westlake, Texas and her husband Brent Gabriel; their children, Garrett Gabriel and Olivia Gabriel; his grandchildren, Dallas Lyle and London Lyle of Colorado Springs; his brother-in-law Jerry Rogers and sister-in-law Karolyn Rogers of Midland and cousins in Atlanta, Texas. In addition to his loving wife, Linda, and his parents, he was pre-deceased by his brother, Van Lyle in 1977, and his son, John Paul Lyle, in 2018.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 26, at the First United Methodist Church of Plainview with Rev. Mike Shafer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HopeHouse International (hopehouseinternational.org).
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 26, 2019