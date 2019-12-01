Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Favela. View Sign Service Information Colonial Funeral Home 809 Butler Blvd Dimmitt , TX 79027 (806)-647-4444 Send Flowers Obituary

Paula Favela, 65, of Hart Texas passed away on November 27, 2019 in Lubbock. Graveside Service will be will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 2:00PM in Hart Cemetery with Rev. Mario Hernandez and Benny Bundy officiating. Local funeral arrangements are under the care of Colonial Funeral Home of Dimmitt.

Paula Favela was born on November 19, 1954 in Coleman, Texas to Epimnio Hernandez and Sophia (Rodriguez) Hernandez. Paula grew up in Hart Texas and graduated from Hart High School. She worked as a manager for Allsup's for 22 years. During her employment with Allsup's she was a loyal employee and never missed a day of work. During this time she was also a caregiver to her mother, but most of all she will always be remembered as one who supported her grandchildren in all their school activities and loving her family very much.

Paula is survived by her 2 sons, Anthony Washington and wife Tylene of Plainview, TX and Barry Washington and wife Christy of Memphis, TN, 2 brothers, George Hernandez and wife Alice of Amarillo, TX and Mario Hernandez and wife Betty of Hart, TX, 2 sisters, Irene Bundy and husband Benny of Colorado City, TX and Ester Anthony and husband Kelly of Barnsdall, OK along with 7 grandchildren.

Paula is preceded in death by her parents, Epimnio Hernandez and Sophia Hernandez and sister, Janie R. Hernandez.

