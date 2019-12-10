Pauline Alcozer Huerta, age 85, of Plainview, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Plainview Cemetery. Holy Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Lemons Funeral Home. Arrangements under the care of Lemons Funeral Home.
Pauline was born on July 19, 1934 in Belton, TX to Braulio and Petra Alcozer. She was raised in Belton, before moving to Plainview as a young adult. She married Jesse Huerta in the late 80's in Plainview. He preceded her in death in 2007. Pauline worked as a custodian for Plainview Independent School district until her retirement in 1991. In her free time, she loved traveling and going to the casino with Jesse and other family members, sewing and flower gardening. She was an avid member of Our Lady of Guadalupe, where she was a Guadalupana and faithfully served.
Pauline is survived by her two sons, David Rocha and wife Wanda and Tommy Rocha, all of Plainview; 3 daughters, Mary Jane Ochoa and husband Joe of Donna, TX, Yolanda Rocha and spouse Richard Zuniga of Lubbock and Mickey Garcia and husband David of Plainview; step son, Richard Huerta and wife Connie of Kress, two brothers, Bobby Alcozer and wife Hope of Lockney and Tony Mercado and wife John Anne of Denver City; nine sisters, Sarah Mendoza of Abernathy, Natalia Campos of Lubbock, Lupe Hughes of Levelland, Margie Flores of Pueblo, CO, Marcy Ocanas and husband Refugio of Plainview, Marty McPherson of Plainview, Alice Lozano of Plainview, Arlene Gomez and husband Rick of Plainview and Anna Esquivel and husband Ray of Winters; 17 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jesse Huerta; brother, Raymond Mercado and 2 infant grandchildren.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Dec. 10, 2019