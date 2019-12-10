Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Alcozer Huerta. View Sign Service Information Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview 206 W 8th St Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-5566 Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline Alcozer Huerta, age 85, of Plainview, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Plainview Cemetery. Holy Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Lemons Funeral Home. Arrangements under the care of Lemons Funeral Home.

Pauline was born on July 19, 1934 in Belton, TX to Braulio and Petra Alcozer. She was raised in Belton, before moving to Plainview as a young adult. She married Jesse Huerta in the late 80's in Plainview. He preceded her in death in 2007. Pauline worked as a custodian for Plainview Independent School district until her retirement in 1991. In her free time, she loved traveling and going to the casino with Jesse and other family members, sewing and flower gardening. She was an avid member of Our Lady of Guadalupe, where she was a Guadalupana and faithfully served.

Pauline is survived by her two sons, David Rocha and wife Wanda and Tommy Rocha, all of Plainview; 3 daughters, Mary Jane Ochoa and husband Joe of Donna, TX, Yolanda Rocha and spouse Richard Zuniga of Lubbock and Mickey Garcia and husband David of Plainview; step son, Richard Huerta and wife Connie of Kress, two brothers, Bobby Alcozer and wife Hope of Lockney and Tony Mercado and wife John Anne of Denver City; nine sisters, Sarah Mendoza of Abernathy, Natalia Campos of Lubbock, Lupe Hughes of Levelland, Margie Flores of Pueblo, CO, Marcy Ocanas and husband Refugio of Plainview, Marty McPherson of Plainview, Alice Lozano of Plainview, Arlene Gomez and husband Rick of Plainview and Anna Esquivel and husband Ray of Winters; 17 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jesse Huerta; brother, Raymond Mercado and 2 infant grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at

Pauline Alcozer Huerta, age 85, of Plainview, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Plainview Cemetery. Holy Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Lemons Funeral Home. Arrangements under the care of Lemons Funeral Home.Pauline was born on July 19, 1934 in Belton, TX to Braulio and Petra Alcozer. She was raised in Belton, before moving to Plainview as a young adult. She married Jesse Huerta in the late 80's in Plainview. He preceded her in death in 2007. Pauline worked as a custodian for Plainview Independent School district until her retirement in 1991. In her free time, she loved traveling and going to the casino with Jesse and other family members, sewing and flower gardening. She was an avid member of Our Lady of Guadalupe, where she was a Guadalupana and faithfully served.Pauline is survived by her two sons, David Rocha and wife Wanda and Tommy Rocha, all of Plainview; 3 daughters, Mary Jane Ochoa and husband Joe of Donna, TX, Yolanda Rocha and spouse Richard Zuniga of Lubbock and Mickey Garcia and husband David of Plainview; step son, Richard Huerta and wife Connie of Kress, two brothers, Bobby Alcozer and wife Hope of Lockney and Tony Mercado and wife John Anne of Denver City; nine sisters, Sarah Mendoza of Abernathy, Natalia Campos of Lubbock, Lupe Hughes of Levelland, Margie Flores of Pueblo, CO, Marcy Ocanas and husband Refugio of Plainview, Marty McPherson of Plainview, Alice Lozano of Plainview, Arlene Gomez and husband Rick of Plainview and Anna Esquivel and husband Ray of Winters; 17 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jesse Huerta; brother, Raymond Mercado and 2 infant grandchildren.Online condolences may be made at www.lemonsfunerals.com. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Dec. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close