Graveside services for Pearl Payne, 91, of Abernathy, TX, will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in the Abernathy Cemetery with Rev. Joel Perez, pastor of Northside Baptist Church, officiating. The family will gather to receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday, March 18th, at Abell Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.
Ms. Payne died Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Plainview, TX.
The family suggests memorials be sent to a dementia / or to . Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop
Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX 79311
(806) 298-2331
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 19, 2019