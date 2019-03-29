Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Dean (Carthel) Turner. View Sign

Peggy Dean (Carthel) Turner, age 84 of Floydada, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Floydada. Interment will follow at the Floydada Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00pm , Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the First Baptist Church Parlor in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada.

Peggy was born April 10, 1934, in Lockney, Texas, to William Frank Carthel and Irene Harrison Carthel. She attended school in Lockney. She married Carl Wilson Turner on February 14, 1949, in Clovis, New Mexico. They lived in Lockney, Plainview and Floydada to raise their children. They farmed for a number of years in Floyd County. Peggy worked for the ASCS office in Floydada and later retired from there. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Floydada, the Firm Believers exercise group, and the Second Thursday Bunco group.

She was preceded in death by her husband Carl in 2001; her daughter Judy Diane Stanley in 2012; and her granddaughter Brandy Lynn Marley in 2015.

Peggy is survived by her brother Royce Carthel and her sister Billie Howard, both of Plainview; her two sons, Terry Turner and wife Zahn of The Colony; Tracy Turner and wife Laura of Floydada; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Kitchen Fund, 401 S. Main, Floydada, Texas 79235.

