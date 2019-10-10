Tulia, Texas-Perry Howell, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at his home in Frederick, Oklahoma. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Dreamland Cemetery in Canyon, Texas. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.
Perry James Howell was born on October 23, 1939 in Sweetwater, Texas to Charlie and Jimmie (Russell) Howell. He was raised in Arkansas and Lubbock. He married Marlene Smith on June 9, 1956. Perry worked for the Tulia Police Department, he had his auctioneer license, his real estate license and he owned and operated Care Pest Control for over 30 years in this area. He was an avid hunter. He and Marlene loved to buy homes and renovate them.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one son: Ronny James Howell, one brother: Emery Howell and two sisters: Thelma Lutrell and Lois Thurman.
He is survived by his wife: Marlene Howell of Frederick, Oklahoma, one son: Dennis Howell and wife Kryn of Durango, Colorado, one daughter-in-law: Kim Howell of Amarillo, two brothers: Fred Howell and wife Barbara of Amarillo and Charles Howell and wife June of Durango, Colorado and five grandchildren: Wyatte Howell, Chantz Howell , Mendi Howell, Kakki Brown and Kassi Hovey and 14 great grandchildren.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 10, 2019