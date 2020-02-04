Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Gaines Carpenter III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Philip Gaines Carpenter, III, 62, of Irving, TX went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on January 29, 1958 to Philip Gaines and Carolyn Evans Carpenter. At age ten he moved with his family to Plainview, TX where he attended schools and graduated Plainview High School in 1976. While in high school he was active in the Boy Scout programs, the Bulldog football team, Plainview High Band, and in the youth program at First Baptist Church. He was a member at First Baptist throughout his lifetime.

Philip attended Baylor University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Real Estate. While a student at Baylor, he participated in the Student Abroad Program traveling for three weeks throughout Europe.

Upon graduation Philip began his own business named "Party Hand" where he secured and sold matching party items for special occasions to sororities and fraternities on Baylor campus. He later expanded a business operation in the metroplex of the Dallas area in which he was involved until the time of his death.

Philip was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He saw value in everyone and almost everything. He had an amazing memory for remembering people, birthdays, and other dates important to him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Philip Carpenter, Jr., his paternal grandparents, Philip and Alice Carpenter, and maternal grandparents, Frank and Thelma Evans, in addition to several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Carpenter of Plainview, a brother, Brian Carpenter, and wife, Kathy, of Canyon, and a sister, Camille Northcutt and husband, Greg of Plainview; by beloved nieces, Caroline Northcutt of Plainview and Carley Carpenter of Canyon as well as a beloved nephew Carson Northcutt also of Plainview, and special friend, Cheryl McClure of Irving. He also leaves behind an uncle and aunt, Jeane and Barbara Browning of Plainview, and children of Plainview and the Lubbock area as well as numerous other cousins, aunts and uncles in more distant locations.

The memorial service for Philip is planned for Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11 am in the First Baptist Church Chapel, 205 W. 8th Street under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Director in Plainview, Texas.

For individuals desiring to make a monetary donation, the family suggests a memorial to the Evans Endowed Student Scholarship Program at Wayland Baptist University at 1900 W. 7th St., Plainview, TX 79072 or the , or to a favorite .

