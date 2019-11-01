Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phoebe Joy (Hill) Bruington. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Petersburg , TX View Map Burial Following Services Petersburg Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Phoebe Joy Hill Bruington, 76, of Petersburg passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Petersburg with Jesse J. Nave officiating. Burial will follow in the Petersburg Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6-7 P.M. at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.

Phoebe was born on November 22, 1942 in Paron, Arkansas to David C. and Thelma R. (Taylor) Hill. She graduated from Lubbock High School in 1960. She married Joel Bruington who preceded her in death on December 25, 2012. She was employed at Porter Drug in Petersburg for many years and helped her husband Joel run his many businesses. She loved to play games especially cards, dominoes and dice games. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband. Together she and Joel raised four children and she enjoyed attending their many sports events and other activities as they grew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters, Bonnie and Davy Jean Hill, and a brother, Jim Hill.

Survivors include her daughter, Debbie K. Aaron and husband Adam of Katy, Texas; her sons, David Bruington and wife Lynne of Birmingham, AL, Joel "Joey" Bruington, Jr. and wife Cindy of Lubbock, TX, Scotty Bruington and wife Jennifer of Floydada, TX; four brothers, Bill Hill, Ronnie Hill, Michael Hill and Dan Hill all of Arkansas; one sister, Connie Deatherage of Lubbock, TX; twelve grandchildren; two great grandchildren with a third on the way.

