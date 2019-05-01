Phyllis Beavers
February 3, 1948 – April 22, 2019
Phyllis willed her body to science. No memorial service will be held at this time.
Phyllis Beavers, age 71, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, in Comanche, Texas.
She was born on February 3, 1948, in Oklahoma, to Marvin and Juanita (Delay) Gilbreath. Phyllis was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was happy, outgoing, loved being with people, and was an avid movie buff. She was a Baptist.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Qualls of Plainview; son, Scott Beavers of Comanche; and grandsons, Brandon and Trevor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Juanita Gilbreath; brother, Mike Gilbreath; and grandson, Charlie Beavers.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 1, 2019