Polly Lillian Westmoreland, 61, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at her home in Plainview, TX. She fell asleep and woke up in the arms of Jesus. She was born February 3, 1958 to Freeda May Vail in Lubbock, TX. She was preceded in death by her mother, Freeda. A memorial service for Polly will be on March 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Plainview, TX.
